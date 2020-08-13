Lenovo has today launched the Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India. The new premium laptop is aimed at people looking for a great looking laptop that fits into their work lifestyle.

The Yoga Slim 7i comes in an all aluminium body, with Lenovo’s logo stamped on the edge. The device packs in a 14inch Full HD display, with thin bezels on all sides. As a result, the laptop boasts of a 90% screen to body ratio. Weighing in at just 1.36kg, the laptop is highly portable, and only 15.1mm thick.

There’s also an IR camera up top for Windows Hello based facial recognition. Moreover, the laptop comes with a bunch of smart features as well. It can automatically lock when you walk away from the screen and wake up when you’re back. There’s Alexa support as well, and you can talk to Alexa when the screen is locked, or even when the laptop is in sleep mode.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with top of the line 10th-gen Intel Core processors, up to Intel Core i7. This is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X 3200MHz memory and a 512GB SSD. You get Iris Plus graphics standard, and the laptop can be configured with Nvidia MX350 GPU for improved graphics performance if you need it. For connectivity, the laptop supports WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 3.

There’s a 60Wh battery with support for Rapid Charge. However, Lenovo hasn’t said anything about the expected battery life for the laptop.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is priced starting at Rs. 79,990 and will be available from August 20 on Lenovo’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Offline retail stores will have the laptop for sale from August 14.