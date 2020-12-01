Having launched its Intel-powered Legion 5 gaming laptops in India earlier this year, Lenovo on Tuesday launched the new AMD-powered Legion 5 lineup with dedicated Nvidia GPUs.

In a statement announcing the launch, Shailendra Katyal, the Executive Director of Consumer PCSD at Lenovo India, said: “With the AMD powered Legion 5, we expand this high-performance range to deliver superior gaming experience by offering an immersive visual experience and a style that fulfills the requirement of a modern-day gamer”.

Lenovo Legion 5: Specifications and Features

The new Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is powered by AMD’s hexa-core, 12-threaded Ryzen 5 4600H CPU clocked at up to 3GHz with Max Boost of up to 4GHz. There’s also a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete GPU alongside up to 4GB of DDR6 RAM, up to 256GB of SSD M.2 NVMe storage, and a 1TB HDD. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce screen-tearing and in-game lag.

The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is equipped with the company’s ‘TrueStrike keyboard’ with backlight, ‘Coldfront 2.0’ custom cooling for thermal efficiency, and an improved battery life that the company claims can yield up to 8 hours of game time, thanks to smart power-management features like Lenovo Vantage. The device also comes with ‘Rapid Charge Pro’ for fast charging and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

Other hardware features include a built-in 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter for added security. The device also has two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos headphone support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth 5.0. The device measures 363 x 259 x 22-24mm and weighs 2.3kg. You can check out all the details on the official Lenovo website.

Price and Availability

Lenovo Legion 5 is priced starting at Rs. 75,000 (~$1,000) for the base model. It is only available in a Phantom Black color and can be purchased from Lenovo’s official India web store. It will also be sold offline at Lenovo exclusive stores across India. The launch offers include one-year of free Lenovo Premium Care and a year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs. 3,900.