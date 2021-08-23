After launching the IdeaPad Gaming 3i gaming laptop (review) in India with the 10th-Gen Intel chips last year, Lenovo has now refreshed the laptop with the 11th-Gen Intel processor under the hood. The upgraded laptop also features Nvidia’s latest RTX 3050 GPU.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (2021): Specifications

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i offers a 15.6-inch 120Hz Full-HD anti-glare IPS display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution, 250nits brightness, and 45% NTSC. It comes equipped with the 11th-Gen quad-core Intel Core i7-11370H processor. For graphics, you get 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 90W TGP (Total Graphics Power).

Coming to the RAM, Lenovo offers 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM along with a total of two dual-channel capable DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. For storage, Lenovo has used 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe SSD.

To keep up with meetings and video calls, you have a 720p webcam with a camera shutter for additional security. The stereo speakers in the IdeaPad Gaming 3i support Nahimic 3D audio and 7.1 channel surround sound, according to the company. The keyboard here is white backlit, features a full-size number pad, and offers 1.5mm key travel.

The 45Wh battery packed in the IdeaPad Gaming 3i promises up to 8 hours of battery life. Moreover, you can charge the laptop to 50 percent in 30 minutes, thanks to Lenovo’s Rapid Charge Pro fast charging. Out of the box, the laptop runs Windows 10 Home, but it should be eligible to receive the Windows 11 update.

Price and Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (2021) is priced starting at Rs. 89,990. The laptop will go on sale on Amazon India and Lenovo’s online store from 24 August. It will also be available on Flipkart and other offline channels later.