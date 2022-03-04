Lava X2 with a MediaTek SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Lava has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the form of the Lava X2 in India. The company launched its first 5G smartphone, the Lava Agni 5G, last year to cater to the increasing 5G hype in the market. And now, with its ultra-affordable X2, it aims to cater to budget-centric customers in India. Let’s take a look at the key specs, features, and price details of the Lava X2.

Lava X2: Specs and Features

The Lava X2 has a pill-shaped rear camera module with a teardrop notched display. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The teardrop notch houses a 5MP selfie shooter at the front. And speaking of the rear cameras, the device comes with an AI-supported 8MP dual-camera setup. The second camera sensor remains unknown.

Under the hood, the Lava X2 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, though the exact model is currently not known. Nonetheless, it is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a large 5,000mAh battery that can deliver 38 hours of talk time, 480 hours of standby time with mobile data turned on, and 10 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge, as per the company. It runs Android 11 Go Edition.

Other than this, the Lava X2 comes with 4G-supported dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, which is unusual for a device in its price range. Plus, there is a 3.5mm audio jack onboard too.

The device also features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and support for face unlock. It comes in two color variants, namely Blue and Cyan, along with a protective case in the box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability details, the Lava X2 is priced at just Rs 6,599 in India. It will be available to buy exclusively on Amazon. The device is currently up for pre-order on the e-commerce platform, with open sales starting from March 11.

So, if you are in the market for an affordable 4G device, check out the Lava X2. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.