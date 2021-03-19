Following Micormax’s return to the Indian market, electronics brand Lava also made its comeback in the country with a new smartphone earlier this year. And today, Lava has unveiled a new lineup of affordable tablets under its E-Education series in India. These devices are targeted towards students in the country.

Lava E-Education Tablets Launched in India

Talking about the devices, Lava has launched three new tablets under the E-Education series. This includes the Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory. These come with a “big screen size, powerful battery, and superior audio quality” for an “uninterrupted learning experience for students.”

So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the three tablets, shall we?

Lava Magnum XL

Starting off with the highest-end model, Lava Magnum XL features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD HD display with up to 390 nits of peak brightness. It has a 2MP front camera and a 5MP shooter at the back. Inside, the device packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The Magnum XL features a massive 6,100mAh battery. Further, the device runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also comes with 4G connectivity, dual-SIM, and Wi-Fi support. You get two color options – a dark grey shade and a metallic finish.

Lava Aura

Next up we have the Lava Aura, the tablet sits between the higher-end Magnum XL and the lower-end Ivory. It features a smaller 8-inch IPS LCD display and packs a 5,100mAh battery inside to power the components.

Speaking of the components, the Aura is also powered by a 2Ghz quad-core MediaTek processor. You get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 256GB). Apart from this, the tablet has dual-SIM support, 4G, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The device also features a 5MP shooter at the back and a 2MP selfie snapper at the front. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and comes in a metallic finish much like its older sibling.

Lava Ivory

Now, the Lava Ivory is the lowest-end model in the series that comes with a 7-inch IPS LCD panel. It packs the same MediaTek processor inside coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (also expandable up to 256GB).

The camera solution here is the same as the previous models. You will find a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera onboard. Inside, there is a 4,100mAh battery to power the device.

Moreover, much like the other devices in the series, the Ivory also comes with dual-SIM support, and 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and comes with a unique brushed-hair texture at the back.

Prices and Availability

Coming to the prices, Lava launched these student-centric tablets in the Rs. 9000 to Rs. 16,000 price bracket. So, the highest-end Lava Magnum XL comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,499. The Lava Aura will retail at Rs. 12,999 whereas the lowest-end Lava Ivory will retail at Rs. 9,499 in India.

All these tablets are exclusively available to buy from Flipkart right now, so check them out from the respective links above.