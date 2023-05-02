Kodak Launches a Slew of Affordable Smart TVs In India

The Kodak SE series TVs have been launched in India by licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd. The SE series aims to deliver a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price. The SE series brings features like a frame-less design, up to 30-watt speakers, and more to the people of India. Keep reading to learn all the details.

Kodak SE Series TVs: Specs and Features

The Kodak SE series includes a 24-inch model, a 32-inch model, and a 40-inch model, respectively. The 24-inch and 32-inch models have an HD-ready panel, while the 40-inch model sports an FHD LED 60Hz borderless display, with up to 400 nits of brightness and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The display is housed within a premium slim chassis. The smart TV houses a 20W speaker (24 and 32-inch models) and a 30W speaker (40-inch model) for a rich sound stage and audio experience.

The TVs are powered by an MLogic Quad Core processor and Mali-450 GPU. The smart TVs come out-of-the-box with Linux OS and with 4GB of onboard memory and 0.5GB of RAM. The SE series is compatible with both iOS and Android, and apps such as YouTube, Zee5, and SonyLiv are already pre-installed here. The Kodak SE TV series is built for multi-functionality and offers multiple connectivity options, such as Miracast, 3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and 2 USB ports. There is no support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Kodak 40 inches Special Edition TV

The smart TVs can be operated using a dedicated smart remote with built-in hot keys and a dedicated YouTube button. Two alkaline batteries are provided to get you up and running. The Kodak SE Series is only available in Black color.

Price and Availability

The Kodak SE series retails at Rs 6,499 (24-inch model), Rs 9,499 (32-inch model), and Rs 15,999 (40-inch model) respectively. All three models are up for purchase on Amazon India right now.

Buy the Kodak SE series TVs on Amazon