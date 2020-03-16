Kodak has launched its latest CA series of Android TVs today in India. There are four variants in the series – 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The TVs come with 4K display with support for Dolby Vision, and HDR10.

Speaking of the design, all four TVs come with an almost bezel-less display with Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2860 pixel resolution. According to Kodak, the CA series offers an additional 15 percent (178-degree) of viewing angle when compared to similar TVs in the market. In addition, the company provides a metal stand that you may use to mount the TV on a wall.

All four variants are powered by a quad-core A53 MediaTek processor and Mali-450 Dual-core GPU. The TV runs Android Pie and comes with support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

There is 1.75GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on the TV. The 30W bottom-firing speaker present on the TV comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound.

In terms of connectivity, the Kodak CA series support Wi-FI, Bluetooth, and IR. There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports, an ethernet port, and an AUX port. The remote for the TV comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Music.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Kodak CA TV starts at Rs.23,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch model retails for Rs.27,999, 55-inch variant is priced at Rs.30,999 and the high-end 65-inch model goes on sale for Rs.49,999. All four variants will be available via Flipkart from the 19th of March.