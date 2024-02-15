Fantastic Four Casting and Release Date Revealed!

In a Valentine’s Day message to its fans, Marvel Studios has revealed that the Fantastic Four release date has been shifted to July 25, 2025. This release date has been swapped with Thunderbolts, which will now be released on May 2, 2025. Along with the reveal of the release date, Marvel Studios have also confirmed the cast of Fantastic Four.

Fantastic Four Cast

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/skPZLqu21h— Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 14, 2024

It has been in rumors for quite some time that Pedro Pascal will be playing the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic which is now officially confirmed. Along with Pedro Pascal, we will also get to see Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/ The Human Torch.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the role of Reed Richards was played by John Krasinski. However, he was killed off in the movie and it was speculated that he might reprise the role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. However, now it has been confirmed that Pedro Pascal has landed the role instead.

Victor von Doom is expected to be the villain in the movie but his casting has not been revealed yet.

The Fantastic Four Movie will be directed by Matt Shakman who sometime back on his Instagram story revealed that Pedro Pascal will be Reed Richards. However, shortly after this post, his social media presence completely disappeared and shortly after that, we got the official Fantastic Four casting. The Script for Fantastic Four is being written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y8KfOo8ZoZ— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

This movie is one of the most highly anticipated movies since a Fantastic Four movie has never been done officially under the umbrella of MCU. Movies featuring the team have been made before but none of them managed to be successful. However, after an easter egg related to the franchise being featured in the Deadpool 3 teaser, it seems that the Fantastic Four are going to play a rather important part in the MCU.

Now, let’s see where this goes. As of now, we don’t know when the filming for Fantastic Four will begin but as soon as we get our hands on anything, we will certainly let you know, Till then, stay tuned!