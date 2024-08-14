John Cena Might Just Have Revealed the Peacemaker Season 2 Release Window

Back in 2020, DC announced that a Peacemaker series was in the making with John Cena in the lead role. The announcement made people skeptical about how the wrestler-turned-actor would carry out the role. However, when the series aired in 2022, people were blown away by how well John Cena carried out the role and have been waiting eagerly for the release of Peacemaker Season 2. Now, John Cena might just have confirmed when Peacemaker season 2 is coming out.

Peacemaker Season 2 Will Likely Release in 2025

John Cena tells @DCU_Direct to expect a 2025 release for #Peacemaker Season 2:



While attending the red carpet event for his upcoming movie, Jackpot!, John Cena was interviewed by The Direct and was asked about the probable release date of Peacemaker Season 2. To which, John Cena replied that he is hopeful of Season 2 coming out in 2025 and that is all he could currently tell about the upcoming season. In his comment, he said-

“I’m hopeful in saying next year… And that’s about the only Peacemaker question I can answer.”

When DC was taken over by James Gunn, people were worried that Peacemaker might get canceled since he planned on revamping the entire franchise but luckily, Peacemaker fit right into James Gunn’s plans and survived DC Studios’ terraforming.

When questioned about Peacemaker Season 2 in 2023, Gunn mentioned “Yes, after Superman”. Superman is releasing in July 2025 and that means we can finally have Peacemaker Season 2 in the same year after Superman’s release.

So, let’s wait and see if John Cena played us or told us the truth next year, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!