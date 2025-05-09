First Peacemaker Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Peacemaker Season 2 has been highly anticipated for quite some time, and not too long ago, a small clip of the upcoming season was brought to the forefront. However, fans were not satisfied with that clip, and now, DCU has brought us the full-length teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2. The clip not only gives us a glimpse at the story this season will follow, but also confirms that Peacemaker is finally a part of the DCU.

The trailer shows us a clip where Peacemaker seems to be giving an interview to Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). It looks like the interview was to join Justice League International, but sadly, he was rejected. Looking at the trailer, we can confirm that all the surviving lead members of the 11th Street Kids will be returning in Peacemaker Season 2.

Talking about the plot of Peacemaker Season 2, Rick Flag Sr. has been appointed the head of ARGUS, and he has made it his mission to find and kill Peacemaker for killing his son. So, the plot of the series will most probably revolve around Peacemaker being on the run, saving himself and his friends from Rick Flag Sr. and his soldiers.

Just like the previous seasons, looking at the trailer is enough to tell us that this season will feature the same or maybe even more action, gore, and comedy. So, let’s wait for Peacemaker Season 2 to release on Max on August 21, 2025.