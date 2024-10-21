This Character Will Play a Very Special Role in Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn

James Gunn appeared at a panel revealing the first trailer for Creature Commandos at New York Comic Con where he talked about the future of DCU and his plans to execute his grand schemes for the franchise. However, in his revelations, he also talked about a character who is going to have a special role in Peacemaker Season 2 and honestly, I did not expect that to happen in the upcoming series, so, which character are we talking about? Let’s find out in this article!

Rick Flag Sr. Will Play a Special Role in Peacemaker Season 2

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

It was confirmed a long ago that Creature Commandos cast will feature Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. and during this panel, James Gunn confirmed that Rick Flag Sr. will appear in three projects in total as of now including Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. James Gunn confirmed that Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. will have a very important role in Peacemaker Season 2.

Even though he did not go into much detail regarding his appearance, we can assume that, in Peacemaker Season 2, we will witness Frank Grillo trying to hunt down Peacemaker for killing his son. Now, you might wonder how a series that will be released after DCEU can be related to something released in the DCU. Well, in the same panel, James Gunn also mentioned that the stories that were set in motion in DCEU are continuing. They will not be altered in the DCU and will remain canon for those specific projects.

Peacemaker Season 2 Release Window

James Gunn also confirmed that the shooting for Peacemaker Season 2 is almost done so, we are one step closer to the series being released. Earlier, John Cena himself said that Peacemaker Season 2 will release in 2025 after the Superman movie. Superman is releasing in July 2025 and that means we can finally have Peacemaker Season 2 in the same year after Superman’s release

So, let’s wait and see what is being created behind the curtains, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!