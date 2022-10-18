JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer Introduced; Check out the Benefits!

To celebrate the occasion of Diwali, Jio has introduced the JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer in India. This offer includes benefits worth Rs 6,500 on the purchase of the Rs 599 or the Rs 899 JioFiber plan. Check out the details below.

JioFiber Rs 599 and Rs 899 Diwali Offer: Benefits

The Double Festival Bonanza offer is available for new customers who are willing to get a JioFiber connection. It will provide users with two main benefits; a 100% value back and 15 days of additional validity.

Both JioFiber plans are already available. To recall, the Rs 599 plan provides 30Mbps speeds, unlimited data, 14+ OTT apps, and over 500 on-demand channels. It will include vouchers worth Rs 4,500 from brands like Ajio, Reliance Digital, NetMeds, and IXIGO.

The Rs 899 plan offers 100Mbps speeds, unlimited data, over 14 OTT apps, 500+ on-demand channels, and vouchers worth Rs 6,500.

One thing to note is that this offer is applicable if you purchase the Rs 599 for 6 months in one go. The cost for that will Rs 4,241 (Rs 3,594 + Rs 647 GST). The Rs 899 plan can be bought for 3 months too at Rs 2,697 (Rs 3,182 + Rs 485 GST). The 6-month bundle will cost Rs 6,365 (Rs 5,394 + Rs 971 GST) for the Rs 899 plan.

Additionally, you can get a 4K JioFiber set-top box at no additional cost. It is otherwise priced at Rs 6,000. The new JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer is valid from October 18 to October 28, 2022. So, will you go for it? Let us know in the comments section below.