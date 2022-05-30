Jio Launches New JioFi Postpaid Plans with Free Routers; Check out the Details Here!

Jio has launched three new postpaid recharge plans for JioFi users in India. The new plans offer high-speed internet data to business users and come with a free JioFi router. However, there is a catch! Check out the details below to know more.

New JioFi Postpaid Plans Details

The new JioFi postpaid plans come at three prices – Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 349. While the plans offer unlimited data usage, users will not get any voice-calling or SMS benefits with them. Furthermore, the free JioFi router will come on a “use and return basis,” meaning users will have to return the portable router when they cancel the plan.

Now, coming to the data benefits of the recharge plans, the entry-level Rs 249 plan offers 30GB of monthly data, the Rs 249 plan offers 40GB, and the highest-tier Rs 349 one provides 50GB of monthly data. Once the monthly data limit is reached, users can continue to access the internet at lower speeds of up to 64Kbps. You can check out the price and benefits chart of the new JioFi plans attached right below.

As for the catch that we mentioned earlier, all three of the new JioFi plans come with a lock-in period of 18 months. This means that users will be billed every month for the set time period, regardless of their usage. Furthermore, the plans are eligible for only those users with a minimum first-order quantity of Rs 200.

So, if you are someone who travels a lot and needs high-speed internet on the go, you can opt-in for the new JioFi plans. Go to Jio’s official website to know more about them, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.