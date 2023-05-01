JioDive VR Headset Will Help You Experience IPL in 360 VR

Tired of watching the IPL from home on your boring old TV? Jio has you covered! The telecom operator has launched JioDive — a virtual reality headset to take your viewing experience to the next level! Check out the details below.

JioDive VR Headset: Specs and Features

The JioDive VR will allow users to watch TATA IPL 2023 on JioCinema in an immersive 360° view on a 100-inch virtual screen, which is fantastic! It aims to bring a stadium-like experience to users watching the tournament from the comfort of their homes. It uses the connected phone’s gyroscope and accelerometer for this.

The headset offers a 90° field of view with high-quality lenses, which can be adjusted using the wheels placed on the center and sides of the headset. It has a 3-way adjustable strap for better comfort and a dedicated click button that users can use to navigate and interact with menus in VR.

The VR headset can be used with both Android and iOS but you will have to ensure a few prerequisites. This includes,

Screen size between 4.7 inches and 6.7-inches

Android version 9 or newer or iOS version 15 or newer

A Jio number

Additionally, users will also get access to a wide range of VR games and other VR content via the JioImmerse app making the content choice vast.

Pricing and Availability

The JioDive VR Headset is exclusive to Jio users. It only comes in black and can be purchased via JioMart for Rs. 1,299. There are a few offers you can avail of. This includes a discount of Rs 100 on purchases over Rs 500, a cashback of up to Rs 250 on Cred Pay UPI payments, a cashback of Rs 500 if Paytm Wallet is used, and much more.

So, will you go for this affordable VR headset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

