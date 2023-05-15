JioCinema Premium Plan Is Here with HBO Content and More

Ever since JioCinema’s popularity has arguably skyrocketed (thanks to the convenient IPL 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming), we have heard about the possible introduction of its paid plans. And now, we finally have one in the form of a Premium plan to provide a plethora of content, including, the popular HBO shows and movies. If this interests you, have a read to know more.

JioCinema Premium Plan: Details

The new JioCinema Premium plan is for a year and costs Rs 999. Compared to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 1,499 annual plans, this one is relatively cheaper. However, it remains to be seen if this is an introductory price.

The plan primarily includes HBO content as part of Jio’s strategic partnership with Warner Bros. So, shows like The Last of Us, Successions, and House of the Dragon (earlier available and eventually taken down from Disney+ Hotstar) will be a part of the deal.

You will also be able to watch Indian movies like Vikram Vedha (exclusive to JioCinema), Rocketry, and much more. Jio has announced a plethora of exclusive content for the streaming platform to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and from the teaser video shared, I am all in for the ride! Check it out below.

The JioCinema Premium plan also includes ‘highest‘ video and audio quality but there’s no proper mention of the details, and allows you to stream content on 4 devices simultaneously. Plus, JioCinema is accessible on any device like a smartphone, PC, and more.

If you are a Voot Select user, you can also get a special coupon code for an additional discount. There’s currently no word on any other JioCinema plan but we expect a couple of more to join the list for better selection in varied price ranges.

The plan is now live on the JioCinema website. The free version to watch Tata IPL 2023, movies, and shows is still but we don’t know for how long! So, will you go for the new JioCinema plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

