Jio Valentine’s Day Offer Introduced; Check out the Benefits!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Jio has decided to reward those celebrating. The telecom operator has introduced the Valentine’s Day offer, which provides users with added benefits with some of its prepaid plans. Read on to know more about this.

Jio Valentine Offer: Details

Jio’s Valentine’s Day offer is applicable on the Rs 349, the Rs 899, and the Rs 2,999 prepaid plans. Anyone recharging now can avail of the various benefits that tag along. These include 12GB of extra high-speed data, a McDonald’s voucher for a free burger worth Rs 105 on purchases of Rs 199 and above, and Rs 150 off on purchases of Rs 799 and above via Ferns & Petals.

Users can also get a discount of Rs 750 on a flight booking (worth Rs 4,500 and more) via Ixigo. These benefits are the same for all three plans. Although, the Rs 2,999 long-term plan gets an additional 75GB of data and 23 days of extended validity in addition to the 365-day validity period.

The plan includes 2.5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS a day, and access to a few Jio apps (JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud). It also includes unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

The Rs 899 plan also includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and Jio app support. It, however, is valid for 90 days. The Rs 349 has the same benefits as the Rs 899 and Rs 2,999 plans, except, it has a shorter validity period of 30 days.

The Jio Valentine’s Day offer can now be availed via Jio’s official website and the MyJio app. The vouchers can be claimed via the Voucher section of the MyJio app. The offer has limited availability but Jio hasn’t specified the details. So, will you go for Jio’s Valentine’s Day offer? Let us know in the comments below.