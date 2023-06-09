Jio Launches New Plans with Free JioSaavn Pro; Check Them Out!

Jio has introduced new prepaid plans in India and their main attraction is the inclusion of a free JioSaavn Pro subscription for access to a plethora of ad-free music of varying genres. Check out the details of the new JioSaavn Pro prepaid plans below.

Jio Plans with JioSaavn Pro: Details

There are a total of 5 JioSaavn Pro prepaid plans, starting at Rs 269 and going up to Rs 789. These come bundled with JioSaavn Pro for free, which otherwise costs Rs 99/month, thus, dismissing the need for going for separate subscriptions.

To recall, JioSaavn Pro comes with ad-free music streaming, high-quality offline music, unlimited JioTunes, and the ability to download music. The JioSaavn app is also available in 15 Indian languages, accessible via Settings.

The Rs 269 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, along with unlimited calls and SMS service for 28 days. The Rs 529 prepaid plan comes with the same benefits as the Rs 269 plan but has an increased validity period of 56 days. This is the case with the Rs 739 plan, which has a validity of 84 days.

There’s also a Rs 589 Jio plan, which comes with 2GB of data a day and unlimited calls and SMS. This is valid for 56 days. The Rs 789 plan includes the same offerings and will run for 84 days.

If you are wondering how to avail yourself of this perk, you can download the JioSaavn app after recharging with any of the above-mentioned plans and register with the Jio phone number to get started. These new JioSaavn Pro prepaid plans can be accessed via Jio’s website or the MyJio app.

So, will you go for any of the new JioSaavn Pro plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.