These Jio Postpaid Plans Offer a Free 30-Day Trial; Check Them Out!

With an aim to entice more people into getting a Jio postpaid connection, Jio has now introduced a free trial option with some of its plans in India. This includes the Rs 399, Rs 599, and Rs 699 plans. This comes after the telecom operator introduced the ability to try out its JioFiber broadband plans for 30 days when a new connection is bought. Here are the details to know.

Jio Postpaid Plans with a Free Trial

The new free trial option will be valid for 30 days, after which, you can decide whether or not to continue with the plans. One thing to note here is that this option is only applicable to new subscribers and not to existing ones.

As for what the plans offer, the Rs 399 includes 75GB of data (Rs 10/GB will be charged thereafter), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. This is valid for a month. This also includes up to 3 additional SIMs with 5GB of additional data with each SIM. The additional SIM can be bought for Rs 99. There’s also access to JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

The Rs 599 plan offers unlimited data and calls, along with 100 SMS a day. It provides you with access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema apps but doesn’t include family SIMs and additional data for those SIMs.

Lastly, the Rs 699 postpaid plan offers 100GB of data (Rs 10 per GB will be applicable post this), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. This plan also includes 3 additional family SIMs with each one getting 5GB of extra data. The main highlight of the plan is access to Amazon Prime Video for a year and Netflix’s Basic plan, besides, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

The new trial option is now live on the aforementioned plans and can be availed of via Jio’s website. Just select the plan you want, enter the required details, and you will be able to purchase either a new SIM or port your number. Do let us know if you end up using this functionality in the comments below.