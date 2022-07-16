Jio Announces HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer; Here’s What It Is About

Reliance has introduced the new HP Smart SIM Laptop offer, which provides prospective new Jio customers to get free SIM and data benefits on the purchase of the eligible HP LTE laptop. This Reliance Digital offer is a result of a partnership with HP. Check out the details below.

Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offers Benefits

People who are planning to switch to Jio can get an HP Smart Jio SIM while they are also purchasing the HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu LTE laptops. This deal will provide them with 100GB of free data, which will be valid for a year and is worth Rs 1,500.

With this, users will be able to access data benefits for a year, that too, for free. Once the data is over, the internet speed will come down to 64 Kbps for the said validity period. Once the validity is over, users can simply recharge their numbers via the Jio website or the MyJio app.

This new offer will help Jio attract more new users and those joining the Jio clan can enjoy free data for a year. Although, this will be a much more feasible option for those planning to buy the HP LTE laptops.

To avail of the offer, people can purchase either of the two eligible HP laptops online or offline. For online purchases, they need to place the order on the online Reliance Digital Store or JioMart.com. Once the laptop is delivered, users can visit the nearest Reliance Digital store within 7 days of the purchase, get the offer activated, provide the necessary documents, and it will be done. A similar process can take place while making an offline purchase via the Reliance Digital Store.

For those who don’t know, the HP 14ef1003tu comes with a 14-inch FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Windows 11, and more. The HP 14ef1002tu gets a 14-inch FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Windows 11, and more. So, will you go for this offer? Let us know in the comments below.