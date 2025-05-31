Your Disney+ Subscription Just Got Insane New Perks

If you are subscribed to Disney+ or Hulu, or both, then your subscription can now fetch you some amazing rewards in return. The company is launching its Disney+ Perks program, which will offer you the opportunity to earn freebies, digital rewards, exclusive merchandise, and even tickets to a World Premiere.

In its official post, Disney+ has announced its always-on Perks program in the U.S. starting today and plans to roll out the feature internationally later this year. With Perks, you can get yourself 6-month free DashPass membership, discounts on Adidas, Funko, and Loungefly. You can also get a stay at Walt Disney World Resort for a discounted price.

Image Credit: Disney

A few lucky winners can also get tickets for the Freakier Friday World premiere and “4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet”. Alongside Disney, Hulu is introducing its own loyalty program, starting from June 2. It will run throughout the summer, dropping new perks weekly.

Image Credit: Hulu

The rewards will include tickets to Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and passes for San Diego Comic-Con. You can also participate in sweepstakes to win exclusive merchandise for Hulu shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building. Besides these, you can get yourself discount on products from Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG.

With these perks rolling out, it will make having the subscription even more worthwhile. To take part in the perks, all you need is the subscription itself. No other payment is required, and you can visit their official page to learn more details on the subject. So, what do you think about Disney’s new perks system? Are you onboard, or do you consider as another tactic to attract more users?