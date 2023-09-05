Jio Celebrates 7th Anniversary with New Offers on These Prepaid Plans

Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary and to add to the celebrations, there are some offers and special vouchers for some of its prepaid plans. The plans start at Rs 299 and go up to Rs 2,999. Here’s all you need to know about how you can avail of these offers by Jio.

Jio Introduces 7th Anniversary Offers

Jio is providing extra data benefits with the Rs 299, the Rs 749, and the Rs 2,999 prepaid plans. Starting with the cheapest one, the Rs 299 plan will get 7GB of extra data in addition to the 2GB of daily data. The benefits also include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day, and access to various Jio apps. It has a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 749 plan now includes 14GB of additional data, along with two 7GB of data coupons. This plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 299 plan but comes with an increased validity period of 90 days.

The Rs 2,999 offers the most benefits as part of Jio’s 7th birthday celebrations. It includes 21GB of extra data and three coupons (7GB each). There are discounts too; you can get Rs 200 off on Ajio, 20% off on Netmeds, Rs 100 off on Swiggy, and a free McDonald’s meal on an order worth Rs 149 and above. Plus, this includes 10% off on Reliance Digital, and up to Rs 4,000 off on hotels and flights via Yatra. The prepaid plan provides access to 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited voice calls, and Jio app access for 365 days.

These benefits, including extra data as vouchers, will be credited to the Jio user’s MyJio account. The new offers are now live and will continue to be made available until September 30. So, in case you want to take advantage of these benefits, head to the MyJio app or Jio’s website and go for any of these plans!