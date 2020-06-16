JBL is one of the better known brands when it comes to music accessories. So it comes as little surprise that the company is trying to bring its expertise to the gaming industry as well. JBL is today launching a new Quantum series of gaming headsets in India for gamers across the spectrum. In order to do this, the company has a bunch of variants at multiple price points in the market.

The company is launching seven new headphones in the Quantum series. Here’s what the company now has on offer:

Quantum 100: Rs. 2,499

Quantum 200: Rs. 3,999

Quantum 300: Rs. 4,999

Quantum 400: Rs. 7,999

Quantum 600: Rs. 12,999

Quantum 800: Rs. 17,999

Quantum One: Rs. 22,999

All of the headphones share some common features, such as the detachable or flip-up microphone, and 3.5mm connectivity. However, on the higher end, with the Quantum 600, 800 and Quantum One, you get 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth connectivity as well. Specifically, you get Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the Quantum 800. However on the Quantum 600 you get 2.4GHz wireless connectivity using a USB dongle, similar to how Logitech’s wireless accessories work. The flagship Quantum One only supports wired connectivity; probably for latency reasons.

The Quantum 400 and above also feature customisable RGB lighting, which can be controlled with the JBL QuantumEngine software. Do keep in mind that the software is currently only available for Windows 10 right now.

The most expensive offerings, the Quantum 800 and Quantum One, both also come with active noise cancellation, so you can rest assured there’s no disturbance while you’re gaming.

The headphones are available to purchase from all of JBL’s online and offline retailers, so if you’re looking to buy new gaming headsets, you can check these out as well.

