JBL Bar Soundbars with Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

HARMAN Kardon’s JBL has introduced four new soundbars under its Bar series in India. There’s the new Bar2.1DB_MKII, the Bar500, the Bar800, and the Bar1000, coming with Dolby Atmos, support for the JBL One app, and more. Check out the details below.

JBL Bar Soundbars: Specs and Features

Let’s start with the youngest of the lot. The JBL Bar2.1DB_MKII comes with a sound output of 300W and a wireless down-firing subwoofer. It supports the JBL Signature Sound and Dolby Digital. For connectivity, eARC HDMI and Bluetooth. The JBL Bar2.1 supports a DB_MKII: 2.1 channel.

JBL Bar2.1

The JBL Bar500 gets a 10-inch wireless down-firing subwoofer and delivers an output of 590W. There’s support for a 5.1 channel. The soundbar also comes with the JBL Signature Sound, along with support for Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound. The soundbar comes with PureVoice tech for clear speech and HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision passthrough. It also gets Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast. The JBL Bar500 can also work with voice assistant-enabled speakers.

As for the JBL Bar800, the 7-channel soundbar provides a sound output of 720W and a 10-inch wireless down-firing subwoofer. It also gets Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, JBL Signature Sound, and HDMI eARC. There’s support for Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast too. The soundbar also gets the PureVoice tech and JBL One app support.

The high-end JBL Bar1000 comes with an 880W sound output, a 10-inch wireless down-firing subwoofer, JBL Signature Sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The 11-channel soundbar gets HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision pass-through and easy sound calibration. Other details are the same as the JBL Bar800 soundbar.

Price and Availability

The new JBL Bar soundbar series starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 1,29,999. They are now available for purchase in India.

Featured Image: JBL Bar1000 Soundbar