JBL Introduces TUNE Buds and TUNE Beam TWS in India

HARMAN Kardon’s JBL has launched two new TWS earbuds in its TUNE series in India. The new TUNE Buds and the TUNE Beam come with support for up to 36 hours of battery life, ANC support, Bluetooth version 5.3, and much more. Check out the details below.

JBL TUNE Buds and Beam: Specs and Features

The JBL TUNE Buds and the TUNE Beam come with an in-ear design and offer different ear tip options. There’s support for Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technologies to allow or disallow background noises while listening to music. The earbuds also have support for JBL Pure Bass Sound too.

While the TUNE Buds comes with 10mm drivers, the TUNE Beam has support for 6mm drivers. Both audio products include quad microphones and have support for Bluetooth version 5.3. Plus, there’s the multi-point connection feature to easily switch between different Bluetooth devices.

JBL TUNE Beam

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, said, “With the expansion of the premium JBL Tune series in India, we are committed to providing an enhanced immersive audio experience that resonates with our consumers’ passion for music. The innovative product line features cutting-edge technology such as Noise Cancellation and App Control, allowing consumers to personalize their audio experience. We are thrilled to unveil this new range during the global music festival, Make Music Day, celebrating the universal language of music.“

The new JBL TUNE earbuds offer up to 36 hours of total playback time with up to 12 hours just for the earbuds. Additionally, there’s support for an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The JBL TUNE Buds TWS is priced at Rs 5,499 while the TUNE Beam earbuds retail at Rs 6,499. Both will be available in black, blue, and white color options.

Featured Image: JBL TUNE Buds