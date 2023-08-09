JBL Bar 1300 Soundbar Introduced in India

HARMAN Kardon’s JBL has introduced the new JBL bar 1300 soundbar in India. This one falls in the high-end range and comes with support for Dolby Atmos, the company’s PureVoice feature, and more attractive features. Here’s a look at the details.

JBL Bar 1300: Specs and Features

The 11.1.4-Channel JBL Bar 1300 comes with six up-firing drivers. You also get detachable wireless surround speakers (can be paired as a standalone speaker with a Bluetooth device or paired together) and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It provides a total power output of 1,170W. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound.

The soundbar has support for JBL’s MultiBeam technology, which can further help in providing an immersive experience. Another inclusion is the PureVoice technology, which uses unique algorithms for clearer voice even when the sound effects are loud.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India said, “Our all-new JBL BAR 1300 is designed to bring the magic of a theater right to your home with its exceptional sound. It delivers every distinct sound, from the slightest footstep to the most entertaining music played in movies. The BAR 1300 promises to take your movie nights and music sessions to a whole new level, providing you with an extraordinary audio journey like never before.“

The Bar 1300 also has voice assistant support from Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa, and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM, and built-in Chromecast. There’s access to online music-streaming platforms too. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI eARC with Dolby Vision passthrough, and more. Plus, the JBL Bar 1300 soundbar is compatible with the JBL One app for EQ setting changes and more tweaks.

Price and Availability

The JBL Bar 1300 comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999 (MRP, Rs 1,59,999) and can be bought via the company’s website. It is available in a single black color.