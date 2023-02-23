JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam TWS Introduced in India

HARMAN-owned JBL has introduced two new affordable TWS in India called the Wave Buds and Wave Beam. Both these products have been introduced at the 8th edition of the VH1 Supersonic 2023 music event, for which JBL is the official audio partner. Have a look at the price, features, and more of the new JBL TWS.

JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam: Specs and Features

The JBL Wave Buds and the Wave Beam come with an in-ear design with oval-shaped buds, which is said to provide a comfortable fit. Both of them come with up to 32 hours of battery life and support fast charging, which can provide a playback time of up to 2 hours in 10 minutes.

The Wave Buds comes with Smart Ambient technology, which can allow you to have clear calls while keeping you aware of the background sounds. The Talk-thru feature helps you take calls without having to remove the earbuds. The Wave Beam has 8mm drivers.

JBL Wave Buds

Both of them support Bluetooth version 5.2 and Google Fast Pair. You can take calls hands-free with the help of the VoiceAware feature and get access to Google Assistant or Siri.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said, “We are excited to partner with VH1 Supersonic this year as its official audio partner. It gives us an opportunity to showcase to our consumers the complete breadth of JBL’s offerings with its Professional line of solutions for outdoor events as well as our consumer lifestyle products with the launch of our new TWS- JBL BUDS and BEAM in the WAVE series.“

Additionally, the Wave Buds and the Wave Beam are compatible with the JBL Headphones App for various customizations and come with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. These earbuds have a 12-month warranty.

Price and Availability

The JBL Wave Buds TWS is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Wave Beam retail at Rs 4,999. Both will be available to buy, starting February 24 via the company’s website and leading retail stores.

They come in white, black, peach, and blue colors.

Featured Image: JBL Wave Beam