Having been originally unveiled at CES 2020 earlier this year, the Jabra Elite 45h on-ear wireless headphones have finally been launched in India. The device comes with with Jabra’s proprietary MySound technology that the company claims creates personalized audio experiences based on individual preferences. It also comes with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The Elite 45h comes with a simple, clean design with a lightweight headband and soft, oval ear cushions for comfort. It has an on-ear form factor and features ear cushions made out of PU leather. The headphones also have a single-fold design that lets them lie flat and fit easily into a bag. They pack 40mm drivers and offer Bluetooth 5.0 support. The headphones also offer a multi-connect option that enables users to connect two devices simultaneously.

The Jabra Elite 45h also has dual microphones to facilitate distortion-free voice calls in noisy environment. Jabra further claims that the Elite 45h support up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. The headphones also come with fast charging support, which means 15 minutes of charging would get you 8 hours of playback.

The Jabra Elite 45h has been priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, and is being offered in a ‘Copper Black’ color option. In the US, it comes with a $99 price-tag (~Rs. 7,500) and is available in four additional colors, including Navy Black, Gold Beige and Titanium Black. Either way, it will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting August 6th, during the Prime Day 2020 sales.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jabra