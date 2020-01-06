At CES 2020, Jabra has unveiled two new products in its audio line-up including the Jabra Elite 45h — a pair of on-hear headphones, and Jabra Elite Active 75t — a pair of truly wireless earbuds aimed at people with active lifestyles.

Jabra Elite 45h

The Jabra Elite 45h (pictured above) are a pair of on ear headphones that pack in some impressive features for a low price tag. The Elite 45h come with a simple, clean design with a lightweight headband and soft, oval ear cushions for comfort.

The headphones pack in 40mm drivers, and come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. There are also dual microphones here for making calls even in noisy and windy conditions, although how well these mics function is something we can only know when we get to test the headphones out. Along with that, the headphones come with one touch support for bringing up the Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

Since these are Bluetooth headphones, battery life is one of the top concerns, and according to Jabra, the Elite 45h can last up to 40 hours on a charge, and they also come with fast charging support so a simple 15 minute charge should get you another 8 hours of listening time.

The Jabra Elite 45h are expected to be available in March at Amazon, BestBuy, and Jabra.com for a price of $99. The headphones will be available in the following five colors: Titanium Black, Navy Black, Gold Beige, and Copper Black.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Announced as a version of sorts to the Jabra Elite 75t truly wireless earbuds, and the next generation of the Jabra Elite Active 65t, the new Jabra Elite Active 75t are aimed at people with active lifestyles thanks to their improved durability and the fact that Jabra says it has optimised the earbuds for workouts and fitness use.

The Elite Active 75t are 22% smaller than the Elite Active 65t and come with an 89% increase in battery life — that is what Jabra says, at the very least. According to numbers released by the company, the Elite Active 75t will last up to 7.5 hours on a charge, and 28 hours with the charging case. Plus, they charge over USB-C.

The Elite Active 75t are also IP rated, and Jabra has improved their rating from IP56 in the Jabra Elite Active 65t to IP57 in the new Jabra Elite Active 75t. There’s also a two year warranty on them.

The Elite Active 75t are expected to be available in February at Amazon, BestBuy, and Jabra.com for a suggested retail price of $199. Unlike the Elite 45h, the Elite Active 75t will be available in six colors: Copper Black, Titanium Black, Navy, Mint, Sienna, and Grey.