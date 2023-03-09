iQOO Z7 Confirmed to Launch in India on March 21

After several teasers, iQOO is all set to launch the new iQOO Z7 as part of its affordable Z series in India. The iQOO Z7 is arriving on March 21 to succeed last year’s iQOO Z6 phones. Here are the details to know.

iQOO Z7 Is Coming in a Few Days

The iQOO Z7 5G will launch in India at 12 pm on March 21. This will be an online launch and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. You can also continue getting updates via iQOO’s social media channels.

The ‘#FullyLoaded‘ iQOO Z7’s design has already been revealed via previous teasers. It is confirmed to have a rectangular rear camera hump placed in the top left corner, flat edges, and a waterdrop-notched screen. It is confirmed to have a blue color, which is most likely to join a few more color variants. It is confirmed to be made available via Amazon India.

As for the specs, the iQOO Z7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset as revealed via a microsite on Amazon. We can also expect an AMOLED display with at least a 90Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z6 came with an LCD screen so this could be a major upgrade.

There’s a possibility of a 64MP main camera at the back (with possible support for OIS). The smartphone could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. Although, there’s no word on the fast charging capabilities of the phone. It is said to run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The price is expected to fall under Rs 20,000 but we are yet to see how the iQOO Z7 turns out. It would be best to wait until March 21 for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned to this space to know more about the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G.