iQOO Neo 7 5G with Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India

After several teasers, iQOO has finally launched the iQOO Neo 7 5G as a successor to the iQOO Neo 6 from last year. This is a mid-range phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 120W fast charging, and more highlighting features. Read on to know more.

iQOO Neo 7: Specs and Features

The iQOO Neo 7 has a big camera hump in the top left corner, which includes a circular housing for the cameras. There are three at the back, a 64MP main snapper with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The many camera features include the Pro Sports mode, Pure Night View 4.0, Dual-View videos, Portrait mode, and slow-motion videos, among others.

The front camera (embedded in the center-placed punch hole) stands at 16MP. The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz customizable refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness, a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, HDR10+, and SGS low blue light certification.

The iQOO Neo 7 is the first in India to get the Dimensity 8200 chipset and comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also supports extended RAM 3.0 for up to 8GB of extra RAM.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge tech. This has the Dual Half Voltage Charging Chip for a shorter charging time. It is claimed to charge the phone by 50% in about 10 minutes.

Additional details include Motion Control for enhanced gaming controls, a 2396mm2 3D cooling system, an X-Axis Linear Motor, and more. The iQOO Neo 7 5G runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and comes in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colors.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India and the company’s website, starting today at 1 pm.

As part of the offers, users can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards. Plus, they can Rs 2,000 on exchange and a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months.