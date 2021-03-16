After launching the iQOO 7 flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 888 earlier this year, Vivo’s gaming-centric brand has unveiled the iQOO Neo 5 in China today. It is a budget flagship, featuring a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 chipset, 48MP triple cameras, and 66W super-fast charging.

iQOO Neo 5: Key Specs

Starting off with the design, the iQOO Neo 5 features an all-glass design and the back panel uses AG Glass technology. There’s also a rectangular triple camera system at the back with the iQOO branding underneath.

The device packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, much like other modern phones in the market. Now, the highlight of the display is that it is the first device in its price category to pack an independent display chip.

iQOO Neo 5 also boasts a 91.45% of screen-to-body ratio with a punch-hole design to house the 16MP selfie snapper. Speaking of the rear cameras, the device packs a 48MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens at the rear.

Coming to the internals, iQOO 5 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in three RAM + storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Moreover, as it is a gaming device, the device comes installed with an improved liquid cooling technology to deal with the thermal issues.

iQOO Neo 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W Flash Charging support. It can fully charge the device in around 30 minutes.

Apart from these, the Neo 5 also features dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, Hi-Res audio, and runs Vivo’s OriginOS based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 5 base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (~Rs. 27,868). The 8GB + 256GB variant retails for CNY 2,699 (~Rs. 30,098), and the highest-end 12GB + 256GB variant retails for CNY 2,999 (~Rs. 33,444).

The device comes in three color options – Night Shadow Black, Cloud Shadow Blue, and Pixel Orange. It is currently up for pre-booking on Vivo’s official website in China and will start shipping on March 22.