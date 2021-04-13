After officially launching the iQOO 7 in China earlier this year, Vivo’s gaming-focused brand iQOO started teasing the India launch earlier last month. Although the company did not mention the device name or the launch date at the time, it finally confirmed to launch the iQOO 7-series in India on April 26. The Chinese giant is rumored to unveil the standard iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend in the country.

iQOO 7 Series India Launch Date Confirmed

The company made the announcement via the official iQOO India Twitter handle. The tweet included an Amazon link that led to a dedicated microsite, showcasing the key features of the higher-end iQOO 7 Legend 5G. You can check out the tweet below.

Mark your calendar to witness the unleashing of most powerful Monsters ever! Exited to know more? Join us on 26.04.2021 for the launch of iQOO 7 Series. Notify me: https://t.co/GlGBG4ZZC8#iQOO #MonsterInside #iQOO7Series #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/N90hchAHnM — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 13, 2021

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend 5G: Specifications

Now, although iQOO launched the iQOO 7-series in two storage variants, with the higher-end variant being a BMW-themed limited edition model in China. In India, it seems like the company plans to bring only the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport Edition as the iQOO 7 Legend. While the standard iQOO 7 will reportedly be a rebranded iQOO Neo 5, which the company launched in China last month.

As a result, the standard iQOO 7 will pack the Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the flagship Snapdragon 888 CPU. The latter will be exclusive to the iQOO 7 Legend 5G. The Legend variant will also feature a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

As per a recent tweet by reliable tipster Ishan Aggarwal, the standard iQOO 7 will be the only smartphone in its price segment to include an additional Pixelwork IRIS 5 display chipset to boost framerates and reconstruct low-quality images to HDR pictures.

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G, on the other hand, will rock the flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 chipset along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Also, iQOO claims that the iQOO 7 Legend scores over 830,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark, the highest AnTuTu score to date.

Apart from this, the iQOO 7 Legend 5G will pack a triple-camera setup including a 48MP primary lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. There is also a couple of 13MP sensors to capture ultra-wide and zoom photos. The punch-hole cutout includes a 16MP selfie snapper.

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G also boasts a huge 4096sq mm vapor chamber to battle thermal issues while gaming. And to power these components, the device will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support.

On the software front, both the standard iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend 5G run the latest Origin OS based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. They will, however, arrive with Android 11-based FunTouchOS in India.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the company has not announced any official details. However, as per reports from reliable tipster Debayan Roy, the standard iQOO 7 might be priced between Rs 31,000 to Rs 35,000. The higher-end iQOO 7 Legend 5G, on the other hand, will start just under Rs 40,000 in India. The higher-end model will compete against the OnePlus 9R and the upcoming Mi 11X-series.

As for the availability details, the iQOO 7-series will be exlusive to Amazon in India. Stay tuned for more updates.