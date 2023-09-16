iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities Revealed; Here Are the Details!

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 15 series, which comes with exciting features like a USB Type-C port, 48MP cameras, Dynamic Island, and more. While we have everything regarding the lineup, the battery capacity is still hidden (a usual affair!) and Apple barely talked about it during the event. Fret not as we have finally have information regarding this. Here’s a look at the details.

iPhone 15 Battery Details

As per a Chinese regulatory listing (via MySmartPrice), the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max have seen a bump in their batteries by up to 2.3% as compared to the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery while the iPhone 15 Plus is backed by a 4,383mAh battery. To recall, the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus have a 3,279mAh and a 4,325mAh battery, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro gets its fuel from a 3,274mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the largest of them all — a 4,442mAh battery battery. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,200mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 4,323mAh battery.

Apple claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 15 Pro can provide up to 29 and 23 hours of video playback, respectively, while the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus can offer up to 26 and 20 hours of video playback, respectively.

Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus took the title of the ‘iPhone with the largest battery.‘ But this year, it’s the expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max that has taken over. It also comes with 5x optical zooming capabilities and a hefty starting price of Rs 1,59,900. You also get a titanium build, a USB Type-C 3.0 port, a 120Hz ProMotion display with Dynamic Island, and so much more. These traits are also found on the iPhone 15 Pro but it has a smaller 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also powered by the A17 Pro Bionic chipset and come with 8GB of RAM.

As for the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus, these come with a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display with Dynamic Island but no ProMotion. Both are powered by last year’s A16 Bionic chipset, have a 48MP main camera, and more. The iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

In related news, the iPhone 15 series has gone up for pre-order but the sad news is that the shipment of the iPhone 15 Pro models has been delayed. Will you buy the new iPhone 15? Let us know in the comments below.