iPhone 15 Design Change Leaked Again; Check It Out!

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring along various design changes and while these might not be major, you can safely term them as the much-awaited ones. A new leak has now emerged, which talks about the possible design change we can expect for the entire lineup and this is an interesting one. Check out the details below.

iPhone 15 Display Details Appear

Tipster Ice Universe has shared the front glass panel and the screen protectors of the iPhone 15 lineup, giving us a look at what the 2023 iPhones’ display may be like. It shows the inclusion of Dynamic Island even for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, something that has been leaked previously.

To recall, Apple introduced the concept of Dynamic Island last year, which replaces the notch with an elongated punch hole, which not only houses the front camera and other necessary but is way more functional to show notifications, the battery status, and more information. This was sadly restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 series pic.twitter.com/XURHVVYEq2— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2023

But, there’s a high chance that this will change and all iPhone 15 models will get the functionality with some upgrades of course. It is also shown that there will be thinner bezels for the new iPhones. The iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro are likely to get a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max will get a bigger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro models are also expected to include rounded edges while the vanilla variants could stick to the flat ones, much like the iPhone 14 series.

Other design changes could include a bigger camera hump (for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max), the inclusion of a USB Type-C port, and a new mute button, which might be called the Action button. Apart from silencing calls and other notifications, it could be used for other tasks like summoning Siri, acting like a camera shutter, and more.

The iPhone 15 could come in new pink, green, and light yellow colors while the iPhone 15 Pro models might bring a new dark red or deep blue color. As for the other changes, expect performance, camera, and battery improvements. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also likely to have a periscopic lens, which will be a first for an iPhone. The iPhone 15 price could be alarming but it would be best to wait for official details.

Since the iPhone 15 launch is expected in September, we should wait until then for a better idea of the new iPhones. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates on leaks and rumors, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro Max