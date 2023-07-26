iPhone 15 Leaked Camera Details Hint at Major Upgrades

The iPhone 15 series has appeared in the news time and again and today, we have some information on its cameras. It is suggested that we will see a few upgrades, which will help improve the overall picture quality. Here’s a look at the details below.

iPhone 15 to Get This Camera Upgrade!

A Twitter user going by the name ‘RGcloudS‘ has revealed that the iPhone 15 will (and most likely the iPhone 15 Plus) come with a hybrid lens, a first for a global smartphone. Xiaomi includes the setup on its phones mostly sold in China. This is a major camera upgrade for an iPhone or any smartphone for that matter.

The main camera will consist of a single glass element and six plastic elements. It is likely to have an aperture of f/1.7, which is slightly enhanced than the f/1.78 aperture of the iPhone 14 Pro models’ primary lens. However, given the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus’ support for an f/1.5 aperture, this year’s vanilla models might see a downgrade in this department.

Although, if we have to compare the new iPhone 15 with last year’s Pro models, we can expect a much better output for it is said to capture up to 20% more light for enhanced details and colors. Low-light photography is also expected to improve. We can also expect a 48MP main snapper even for the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus with an unknown Sony IMX sensor.

There’s some word on the iPhone 16 too. It is likely to get an upgraded hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements. It is also suggested in the past that it may pack a super telephoto lens as well.

1/5

The upcoming iP15 series will be the first global phone with hybrid lens. beside chinese brands

1G6P • F1.7 aperture, means the same IMX sensor but captures 15-20% more light and better colors



leaving samsung as the most outdated camera lens

no branded, all plastics— RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) July 18, 2023

Other camera details still remain behind the veil and we shall see what Apple serves on our plates. As for the other specs, we can expect last year’s A16 Bionic chipset with some tweaks and battery upgrades. On the design front, you can expect Dynamic Island for the standard models and the inclusion of a USB Type-C port (a first for an iPhone). The 15 Pro models, on the other hand, will see various design changes and performance and camera upgrades too.

The 2023 iPhone 15 iteration is expected in September, although, a recent report highlights a delay in shipment. Since this is nearing, we should get official details on this soon. Stay tuned to this space and meanwhile, check out our compilation of the iPhone 15 leaks for a better idea.

Featured Image: iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Render