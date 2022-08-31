iPhone 14 Series Colors Leak Ahead of September 7 Launch

The tech world is abuzz with iPhone 14 rumors more than ever, considering it is scheduled to launch next week. We recently got information on the iPhone 14 Pro models’ charging speeds and now have details on the iPhone 14 series colors. Check out the details below.

These Could Be the iPhone 14 Series Colors!

Ian Zelbo, a 3D artist, has leaked some renders of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro colors. While the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max could go for bright colors, much like how the non-Pro models (like the iPhone 11, 12, and 13), iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max might be painted in more premium-looking and glossier hues.

The iPhone 14 and the 14 Max are said to come in red, white, green, purple, blue, and black colors. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could have gold, silver, green, graphite, green, and purple. The non-Pro models have apparently said goodbye to the pink color, while the Pro ones will lose the Sierra Blue. Although, all four of them will embrace the purple color, also, an option for the iPhone 12. Made a quick mockup of the leaked iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color offerings! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/F48N3ILGlg— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 30, 2022

These color options aren’t new, they do look good, and my inclination is towards the purple ones. Do let us know which one you like the most.

As for the design, we are hoping to see some major changes. The notch will be replaced by the “hole+pill” design but this may be for the iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard models could stick to the iPhone 13-like design. The camera department is said to see improvements too. However, this may be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. 48MP rear cameras, a new ultra-wide lens with a large sensor, and more upgrades are expected.

Another change to expect is that Apple might equip the non-Pro variants with last year’s A15 chip, while the Pro models may get the A16 chipset. The new iPhones could come with major RAM upgrades, bigger batteries, support for satellite communications, and much more.

One thing to note is that these details are still rumors and it would be best to wait until the September 7 launch event to get some clarity. Keep on visiting Beebom.com for all details related to the iPhone 14 series and even the expected Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2.

Featured Image: Ian Zelbo/Twitter