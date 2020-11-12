Apple is being rumored to discontinue its iPad mini lineup once it launches its folding iPhone, but that’s unlikely to happen any time soon. Instead, the company is reportedly working on its 6th-generation iPad mini, the specifications of which were apparently leaked this week by a noted tipster, who claimed that the device will come with an industrial design similar to that of the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro.

According to @000leaker, the iPad mini 6 will feature an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display and will be powered by the A14 Bionic processor. The device is also said to come with 4GB of RAM and two batteries, but will have a USB Type-C port unlike the iPad mini 5, which comes with a Lightning connector. The device is also said to retain the speakers of the current-generation iPad mini and sport the same cameras as the ones found on the iPad Air 4. It is also said to support the Apple Pencil 2.

1 prototype of iPad mini 6

8.5 in Liquid Retina display

USB-C and same speaker setup as current iPad mini

A14 Bionic Chip

4gb ram

2 batteries

Same cameras as iPad Air 4

Boxy design

Apple Pencil 2 support

The 2 batteries are performing badly currently — 0-0-0 (@000leaker) November 9, 2020

There’s no new information on when it might be launched, but noted TF Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier predicted that the next-gen 8.5-inch iPad mini might be announced in the first half of next year, so it will be interesting to see if that timeline will hold true. Do note that all of the aforementioned information are unverified rumors, so it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt for now.

There’s no further information on the upcoming device, but now that the leaks have started trickling out, we expect to hear more in the coming weeks. And when we do, rest assured that we will pass them on to you.