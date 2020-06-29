Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an investor note revealing Apple’s tablet plans for this year and the next. According to Kuo’s note, the Cupertino giant will release a 10.8 inch iPad in the second half of this year. His note also mentions that an 8.5 inch iPad Mini will be coming out in 2021.

Kuo has not clarified whether the 10.8 inch iPad will be an upgrade to the standard iPad line up or if it will be a new iPad Air.

As it stands right now, Apple’s iPad line up offers a standard 10.2 inch iPad, a larger 10.5 inch iPad Air, and a small 7.9 inch iPad Mini. There’s also the flagship iPad Pro with an 11 inch and 13 inch variant. If the company upgrades the standard iPad to a much larger 10.8 inch screen, it will be bigger than the iPad Air, and encroach upon the iPad Pro’s territory.

Since we don’t know much else about Apple’s plans for the iPad line up going forward, we would suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. However, Kuo’s predictions are usually very accurate, so we may well see a new, larger iPad (or iPad Air) in the second half of 2020.

Meanwhile, Kuo has also released an investor note predicting that the upcoming iPhone 12 will not pack in EarPods as well as a power adapter in the box. Apparently, the company will sell a 20W adapter separately in order to offset the high cost of the expected 5G modem in the upcoming smartphones.