Internet has made our lives so much easier. It has truly made the world smaller. Not only it has made the flow of information easier and accessible, but it has also sprouted various business opportunities that were unthinkable before its existence. Now, you can sell your products to a different corner of the world while sitting in your office chair. That means businesses have new opportunities and avenues to explore. And the ones who stay at the top of their game will enjoy success. However, there are a few things that you need to put in place before you can expand your business online. The first such thing that comes to mind is a system to identify the location of your visitors so you can provide them with a tailored experience. One system that can help you do that is the IP Geolocation API which we are featuring here.

This tool can not only help you identify the location of your website’s visitors but also give you more information including the country name, currency, local time, and more. With this in place, you can identify your customers and then target them based on their location. Targeting customers using their location results in better sales and conversion rates so this is an important step that no business should ignore before they go online. In this article, we are going to take a brief look at the IP Geolocation API system and see what it has to offer.

IP Geolocation API: The Advantages and Benefits

IP Geolocation API is a system that you can integrate on your business’s website to find out the real-world location of your visitors. It’s a JSON API and hence provides data in convenient packages that are easy to analyze. The Geolocation data is provided by a monthly updated MaxMind Geolite2 database so it’s fairly correct. Once you start using the IP Geolocation API, it will give you full location information on your website’s visitors.

One of the biggest benefits of this strategy is that you don’t lose customers due to high prices. This especially holds true for a software product. Since there’s a fix development cost with a software product, losing sales because of a broken pricing system can easily eat away at your profits. The reason is pretty simple. Not all countries of the world have similar purchasing power. Targeting visitors from countries with lower purchasing power with lower prices will result in better sales. To do that you first have to identify your visitors and that’s where IP Geolocation API can help you. Here are all the features that you can expect from IP Geolocation API:

Geolocate users without proving any IP

Support for both IP4 and IPv6 protocols

Get a list of visitors’ country details with detailed information about location, currency, phone numbers, etc

Get specific country information by providing the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code

Support for self-hosting the service

Information is packaged as convenient JSON objects

Easy installation

So those are all the features that you can expect from IP Geolocation JSON API. But that’s not all. We have still not talked about the biggest advantage of this product. It is its pricing structure and that is what we will discuss next.

Pricing and Availability

While there are several geolocation detection API services on the market, what differs IP Geolocation API from them is that it’s completely free to use. Yes, you read it right. You don’t have to pay a penny to use this service. That means whether you are an individual or a small business that cannot afford to spend money on IP geolocation services, you can use this. Most other geolocation API services cost a lot and that’s why it’s so nice to see a free service. Obviously, it won’t have as many features as the paid ones. But it’s better than having nothing at all. At the least, you can use it as a stepping stone and then switch to a paid service when your needs outgrow its capabilities.

Check out IP Geolocation API

Use IP Geolocation API to Target Customers

IP Geolocation API is a free JSON Geolocation API that can help you identify your customers and visitors so you can target them with better prices and ads. It’s a great service and since it’s free, there’s no harm in trying it out. If you own an online business and are not using location-based targeting for customers, let IP Geolocation API be the first such system to help you out.