iOS 18 to Bring New Text Effects to Individual Words in iMessage

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference this month, which will run from June 10 to June 14. We’ll get to see the first preview of Apple’s latest software, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. Just a few days ahead, there are reports that Apple is planning to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18.

You can already send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects like confetti. According to MacRumors, the new text effects in iMessages would allow you to animate individual words within a message. It seems like the new iMessage feature may work like a rich text system but with a lot more glamour. It’s anticipated that alongside the text effects, Apple will also add rich text controls like bold, italics, and underline. Since the Messages app is set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, the text effects may also work with green bubbles.

Just a refresher, the RCS messaging support should allow smooth communication between iPhone and Android users. Just like iMessage, RCS will support read receipts, audio messages, higher-resolution photos & video, location sharing, better encryption, typing indicators, messaging using Wi-Fi, and improved group chats.

It would be fun to see how the text animations would work. Also, we’re interested to see if they make it to any of the other native iOS apps that support text input like Notes or Mail.

In addition to the new text effects and RCS support, the Messages app on iOS 18 is likely to arrive with an AI-powered autocompletion tool. The next-gen iOS 18 will also bring automatic reply suggestions to emails and text messages. Besides, several other AI features like creating custom emojis using generative AI, photo retouching with AI, voice memos transcription, and more have been tipped for iOS 18 and macOS 15.

Right after the WWDC keynote event on June 10, Apple should roll out the first developer beta to the members of the Apple Developer Program. The first Public beta is likely to arrive in July, with the polished version landing sometime in September with the iPhone 16 Series.