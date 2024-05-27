Upcoming iOS 18 AI Features Detailed in a New Report

We’re just two weeks away from Apple’s WWDC 2024 Keynote event where Tim Cook will take the stage and reveal the company’s AI strategy. It’s speculated that this year, Apple might hold the biggest Worldwide Developers Conference we’ve ever witnessed. Well, we all have been waiting for that moment and have some idea about what to expect from iOS 18. According to Mark Gurman’s latest report, the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 will arrive with an array of new AI features like auto-generated emojis, replies suggestions in emails and messages, and more. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

Artificial Intelligence will be a major focus of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. In the latest newsletter, Mark Gurman explained that Apple’s AI strategy will focus more on tools that ordinary consumers can use in their everyday lives. At the core is Project Greymatter — a set of AI tools Apple will integrate into core apps like Safari, Notes, and Photos. The Cupertino tech giant is likely to use AI to offer the following new features in iOS 18 and macOS 15:

Voice memos transcription

Photos retouching with AI

Faster and more reliable Spotlight searches

Improved Safari web search

Automatic reply suggestions to emails and text messages

More natural-sounding interactions with Siri

More advanced Siri is coming for the Apple Watch, which is optimized for “on-the-go tasks.”

Create custom emojis using generative AI

Smart recaps to provide summaries of missed notifications and individual messages, news articles, web pages, documents, notes, and more.

AI-powered developer tools for Xcode.

Apart from the above AI-inspired features, iOS 18 will offer customizable iPhone Home Screen experience. The newest iOS will also allow users to “change the color of app icons” and arrange them wherever they want. For instance, you can choose to make all your finance-related app icons green and the social media ones blue. Finally, iPhone users can ditch the standard grid that has existed since day one in 2007, and move the icons freely.

It’s worth knowing that despite several AI-powered features, iOS 18 won’t arrive with an official chatbot. The less computing-intensive AI features will be entirely processed on the device. Whereas, more demanding features that require more horsepower, will be pushed to the cloud.

Apple’s iOS 18 and macOS 15 will include software to determine whether a task should be handled on the device or moved to the cloud. Mark Gurman previously reported that the cloud component would be powered by M2 Ultra chips located in Apple’s data centers.

Apple is reportedly planning to market many of its new AI features as “preview”, at least in beta versions of iOS 18 before the official launch in September, signaling the technology isn’t yet fully furnished.

The WWDC 2024 will commence from June 10 and you can watch the event on Apple’s website or Apple’s official YouTube channel.