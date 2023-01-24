Apple Releases iOS 16.3 for All; Check out What’s New!

Apple has finally released iOS 16.3, its latest update, which introduces a few new features mainly focused on security. The update is now available for all and here’s a look at what new features it brings to the table.

iOS 16.3: What’s New?

Primarily, iOS 16.3 introduces security keys for Apple ID, which is a privacy-focused feature that will require a physical key for two-factor authentication when you log into your Apple ID on new devices.

There’s the introduction of Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which expands end-to-end encryption to 23 categories, including iCloud backup, Notes, Photos, Safari bookmarks, and more. This was also introduced with the iOS 16.2 update that brought 5G support to eligible iPhone models back in December 2022.

The new iOS 16 version also brings an update to Emergency SOS. To enable it, you are now required to hold the side button with both the volume up and down buttons and then release them to avoid making emergency calls unknowingly.

You also get the new Unity wallpaper to celebrate Black History month in the US and there’s now support for the latest 2nd Gen HomePod, which was introduced recently.

Additionally, there are some fixes for the Freeform app that is failing to show some of the strokes created with the Apple Pencil or the fingers. There’s a fix for the horizontal lines that have appeared while waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the issue where the home app status doesn’t appear on the lock screen, and the one where the wallpaper could appear black on the lock screen.

The update also fixes the issues where Siri doesn’t respond to music requests or requests in general in CarPlay. The iOS 16.3 update is 642.6MB in size and can now be downloaded via the General -> Software Update.