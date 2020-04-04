Every year in June, Apple announces the new iterations for its operating systems, including the latest version of iOS. This year, even as Apple has announced that its annual developer conference — WWDC will be held online instead of in-person, due to the Coronavirus, we’re pretty hyped to see what the company has been working on, especially for iOS 14.

Earlier reports around iOS 14 have hinted at a bunch of changes, including (as reported by 9to5Mac) a redesigned wallpaper settings panel, and now Twitter user DongleBook Pro has shared what he claims are screenshots of the new wallpaper settings panel in iOS 14.

The screenshots clearly show wallpapers organised into categories. The only one we can see in the screenshots is ‘Classic Stripes’, but according to code found by 9to5Mac, there will also be categories named ‘Earth & Moon’ and ‘Flowers’.

If you look at the embedded Tweet here, you would notice that the wallpaper settings show dual-displays. That is probably a part of Apple working to bring actual widgets to the iPhone, reports 9to5Mac based on iOS 14 code they have spotted. In order to not make the home-screen look crowded when overlaid with widgets, it seems Apple will give users the option to set a wallpaper for the lock-screen and a blurred-gradient for the home-screen.

It goes without saying that as interesting as these features sound right now, this information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt. We will get to know more about iOS 14 in June, when Apple shares all the new stuff that’s coming to iOS, macOS, and other software products, so stay tuned.