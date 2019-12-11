Apple has rolled out iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 with a whole host of bug-fixes and security patches. The updates also bring a few notable new features, including support for physical security keys and enhanced parental controls. In addition, the company has also rolled out tvOS 13.3 for Apple TV users and watchOS 6.1.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models.

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3

The iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates add a new option to the ‘Screen Time‘ feature that allows parents to control how their children use their iPhones and iPads. As part of the plan, parents would now be able to specify who their kids can interact with, and at what times, by restricting their voice calls, messages and FaceTime as they deem fit. The changes can be accessed through the ‘Communication Limits’ section from the ‘Screen Time’ settings.

The software also comes with a couple of other notable features, including support for password-free sign-ins via FIDO2 security keys, as well as the option to disable Memoji stickers via a toggle. The iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates also bring NFC and USB support for iPhones and iPads. Alongside all of the above, the update also fixes a few minor issues with the default e-mail app, the Photos app and more.

tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1

Apple has also announced tvOS 13.3, bringing a new option that it says will bring back the ‘Up Next’ queue to the Apple TV home screen. The option, which was removed with tvOS 13, will allow users to switch between the ‘What to Watch’ and ‘Up Next’ views in the Top Shelf of the Apple TV home screen. The option can be enabled via the Home Screen settings on Apple TV.

As for watchOS 6.1.1, it is compatible with all Apple Watch models that received the watchOS 6 update. While it doesn’t bring any notable new feature, it does come with some ‘important security updates’ that remain unspecified for now. It can be downloaded by going over to General > Software Update on your device.