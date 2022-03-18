Instagram Will Soon Support NFTs, Says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Instagram will soon support NFTs. As TechCrunch reports, Zuckerberg revealed the news in a session at the SXSW (South by Southwest) conference earlier this week.

Zuckerberg Confirms Instagram Will Support NFTs

“We are working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term. I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment,” Zuckerberg told Shark Tank’s Daymond John.

This is not the first time we are hearing about NFTs on Instagram. As we noted in our recent roundup of upcoming Instagram features, app reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi had spotted last year that Instagram is working on what it calls “Collectibles”. Soon after, Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company is actively exploring NFTs. During his weekly AMA @mosseri has confirmed #Instagram is actively exploring #NFTs and how they can make them more accessible to a broader audience 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/kF6Foi1Bx9— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 18, 2021

Rather than merely being a place to showcase your NFTs, Instagram is planning to develop a marketplace where you can sell your NFTs. You will be able to connect your digital wallets to share your Collectibles. Going by one of the screenshots Paluzzi shared, Instagram will initially limit Collectibles to Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchains.

While Instagram is still preparing to roll out its NFT integration, Twitter recently started letting users set hexagonal NFT profile pictures on its iOS app. We will have to wait to see if the Meta-owned social media platform will support the option to use your NFTs as profile pictures in the future. If you are not entirely sure what NFTs is all about, head to our linked NFTs explainer for the specifics.

Featured Image Courtesy: Alessandro Paluzzi / Twitter