Instagram Goes for a Makeover and Gets New Logo, Typography, and More

Instagram has been adding various features that focus on the content part and while this is still a priority, the social media platform has now inclined a little to the looks part and hence, a visual refresh. This change includes some newness to the Instagram logo, new typography, and a reminder that content creators will always remain the focus. Here’s what’s new.

Instagram Gets a Visual Refresh!

The primary change that one will notice is the new illuminated signature Instagram gradient, which is a result of a 3D modeling process. This brighter gradient look has reached the app’s logo and in-app elements like brighter rings around the Stories, Create mode, and stickers. Instagram’s marketing will also see this change.

Another thing to notice is Instagram’s new typography called Instagram Sans. This will be for people to use in Stories and Reels and aims for a distinct identity of the app.

Instagram wants the new typeface to be globally accessible and therefore, it will adapt to languages like Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. In a blog post, the Meta-owned social media platform says, “While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.“

Again, Instagram makes it clear that it puts content at the center stage and this will be reflected in the new feed, which will become full-screen and make it more like TikTok or for more context, like the Reels section. This change was announced recently and has just started reaching a few users with the possibility of this being extended to all.

The new Instagram feed, however, has failed to garner a positive response with people showing their dislike on Twitter. If you have got it, don’t forget to share your thoughts on this with us. Also, how do feel about this new visual change Instagram has introduced? Comment below and let us know!