Instagram currently offers the option to let users share stories to Facebook. If you enable ‘Share to Facebook Story’, Instagram will automatically cross-post the story to your Facebook audience. With its latest test, the company is experimenting with the possibility of letting users view Instagram stories from Facebook.

While stories on Facebook are represented in a blue circle, stories from Instagram will be represented in Instagram’s usual orange border. It is worth noting that people on Facebook who don’t follow you on Instagram won’t see your story.

Facebook ensures that the story audience is not getting changed. The stories will appear under your same Instagram username. Moreover, you will see all the story views and replies on Instagram. In other words, this feature is targeted at those who are more active on or prefer using Facebook.

The test was first spotted by Twitter user @ec_wife and was shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra. Facebook spokesperson Alexandru Voica later confirmed the test.

“We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook, making it easier to view moments from people you care about, regardless of what app you’re using. To see Instagram Stories on Facebook, people must have their accounts linked and opt into the experience,” says Voica.

If the idea of letting Facebook show your Instagram stories on Facebook doesn’t excite you, you will be glad to know that there is a way out. The feature is totally optional and if you don’t like it, you can just pretend it doesn’t exist. That said, Facebook is still testing the feature and it might take a few weeks for the feature to get finalized for a wider rollout.