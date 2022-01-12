Instagram to Soon Let You Rearrange Your Profile Photo Grid as Per Your Taste

Instagram is known to add several new features (small or big) with an aim to keep the user experience as smooth as possible for its massive 500 million daily active users. After announcing that it is testing three new styles for the feed, the social media platform is now expected to introduce an ability that will let you edit the order of posts in your profile grid. Here’s how it will work.

Instagram Will Let You Rearrange Your Posts

In a recent post on Twitter, popular reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has suggested that Instagram is testing a new feature, which will let you rearrange your posts as per your liking. So, if there are a few photos or videos you want to bring up for people to see, you might be able to tweak the order. This feature could prove to be helpful if you wish to bring back harmony to your profile feed concept. #Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

It has been revealed that this ability will reside under the “Profile Information” section under Settings. Once there, you will see an option called “Edit Grid”. It will let you rearrange your Instagram posts as per your liking. A simple drag and drop process will enable you to reorder the posts. And when you are done with the rearrangement, you can hit “Done” to see the fruits of your labor on your profile page.

With this, Instagram will let you make changes to how your Profile section appears to you and others. This feature comes in addition to the three ways of showing the Instagram Feed. The platform is testing three options, namely Home, Favorites, and Following. Two of these styles will show posts in chronological order, just like old times. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri explains these changes in a short video. You can check it out right here:

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

The “Home” feed style will show the posts the way they are shown currently; based on your interests. The “Favorites” feed style will involve posts from the profiles you just don’t wanna miss, and the “Following” style will show posts from the accounts you follow. These new ways are available to select users at the moment but are expected to launch for everyone soon.

However, there’s no word on when that will happen. As for the “Edit Grid” feature, it is currently under development. So, it may or may not see the light of the day. Although, it would prove to be a cool addition to the plethora of Instagram features! Would you want the ability to edit your Instagram profile grid? Let us know in the comments below!