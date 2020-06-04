Instagram recently gave users the option to promote small (and local) businesses by placing a sticker in their Stories. Now, the company has partnered with two of India’s renowned food delivery apps – Swiggy and Zomato – to bring a similar feature to the restaurant owners. It has debuted a new ‘Food Order’ sticker that restaurants can include in their Stories to drive sales.

The Coronavirus-led lockdown saw almost all restaurants and eateries shut shop for several days. And even when they opened, netizens have been wary to eat outside or order in due to hygiene concerns. Well, as restaurants open up in line with the WHO safety guidelines, they can now head to Instagram to find a new ‘Food Orders’ sticker in the Stories section.

This new sticker is interactive and will enable users to place food orders simply by tapping on the same. You will taken straight to the restaurant’s delivery menu. Nitin Chopra, industry head, e-commerce and retail, Facebook India talks about the Swiggy and Zomato partnership saying, “We want to do our part in helping small businesses stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis.”

How to Use Instagram ‘Food Orders’ Sticker

If you are a restaurant and want to drive sales via this new sticker, remember that you need to have a business (or creator) profiles to access this feature. I have an Instagram creator account, so I jumped into the Stories section and clicked a picture.

Now, if you swipe up on the screen to reveal all the stickers accessible to you, then you will see that a new ‘Food Orders’ sticker is available front and center. Tap on this food ordering sticker and you will be asked to add a partner link – either Swiggy or Zomato. You can choose the delivery platform you want to drive orders from.

Once you have added the food ordering sticker, publish the story. And voila, you are done. Users will now be able to place orders from the Instagram Stories, giving your business the boost it needs during these tough times. Users can also share these stories to their own profiles to spread the word. This is a great initiative for eateries that have been affected by the nationwide lockdown.