Instagram’s New Algorithm Will Give More Prominence to Original Content

As a promise to prioritize content creators, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has now announced a change in the social media platform’s algorithm, which will now “value original content more.” This means that creators will be able to have a better reach on content that is created from scratch than just being a rehashed version of some other content.

Original Content on Instagram Will Be Valued More!

Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the change and has revealed that the change is meant to give creators more credit for what they deserve. The announcement boils down to the fact that creators are an important part of Instagram. 📣 New Features 📣



We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking:



– Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality



Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

He goes on to add that “Instagram will do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content.” So, creators who come up with new and fresh ideas of their own have a better chance of getting recognition than the ones who merely repost others’ content.

In addition, the Meta-owned social media platform has new tagging features. Firstly, there’s product tagging, which is now available for all. This feature mostly allowed creators to tag products and get more reach. But, now anyone on Instagram can tag products they are using or wearing and get more traffic on their profile or a particular business or Instagram account.

Instagram has also introduced Enhanced Tagging, which will show a category next to a tag. So, if you have a category of an influencer, you will find a category the next time you are tagged in a photo or a video. The aim is for people to see your identity better. You can add this category by heading to the Profile -> Edit Profile. One thing to note is that this change will only happen if have switched to a Professional account on Instagram.

These changes will help more creators and people to have a better reach and eventually get monetary benefits on Instagram. As said previously too, creators are a core part of the platform and Instagram is expected to continuously release new features for them. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.